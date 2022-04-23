Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0

|Vancouver
First Half_1, Austin FC, Urruti, 3 (Driussi), 11th minute; 2, Austin FC, Urruti, 4 (Ring), 26th.
Second Half_3, Austin FC, Driussi, 6 (Cascante), 68th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Blackmon, Vancouver, 25th; Ring, Austin FC, 35th; Gabrielsen, Austin FC, 45th+1; Cavallini, Vancouver, 75th; Pereira, Austin FC, 90th; White, Vancouver, 90th+3.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Gjovalin Bori, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.
Lineups
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Marcus Godinho, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Michael Baldisimo, Ryan Raposo (Ali Ahmed, 57th), Russell Teibert, Pedro Vite (Cristian Dajome, 46th); Lucas Cavallini (Tosaint Ricketts, 79th), Brian White.
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicholas Lima (Hector Jimenez, 70th); Diego Fagundez (Owen Wolff, 79th), Ethan Finlay, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Sebastian Driussi (Felipe Martins, 83rd), Jon Gallagher, Maximiliano Urruti.
