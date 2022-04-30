On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Austin loses Stuver to injury, beats Houston behind Driussi

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 4:19 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season — finding the net in the 66th minute — to spark Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Sebastian Ferreira staked the Dynamo (3-3-3) to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute when he scored from near midfield after catching Houston keeper Brad Stuver off his line. Stuver was injured on the save attempt when he crashed into the back of the net. He left the match on a stretcher.

Austin (6-1-2) pulled even in the 39th minute when Dani Pereira took a crossing pass from Ethan Finlay and finished for his first career MLS goal.

Diego Fagúndez and Julio Cascante picked up assists on Driussi’s game-winner.

Both Austin and the Dynamo had eight shots. Houston had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Andrew Tarbell saved all five shots he faced in relief of Stuver. Steve Clark saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

