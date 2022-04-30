Trending:
Baltimore 2, Boston 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:48 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 1 7 1 Totals 34 2 5 1
Story 2b 5 1 2 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0
Devers 3b 5 0 2 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 1
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
Verdugo lf 5 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Arroyo dh 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Mateo pr 0 1 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Nevin dh 3 0 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 McKenna ph 0 0 0 0
J.Davis pr 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Owings ss 3 0 0 0
Boston 100 000 000 0 1
Baltimore 000 000 010 1 2

E_Bogaerts (4), Sawamura (1). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Story (5), Mullins 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 7 3 0 0 0 8
Barnes BS,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sawamura L,0-1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Baltimore
Watkins 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 3
Bautista 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1
Krehbiel 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
López W,2-1 2 0 0 0 1 1

Sawamura pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Watkins (Dalbec). WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:09. A_19,927 (45,971).

