Baltimore 2, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|1
|
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|1
|—
|2
E_Bogaerts (4), Sawamura (1). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Story (5), Mullins 2 (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Barnes BS,1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sawamura L,0-1
|0
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bautista
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López W,2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Sawamura pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Watkins (Dalbec). WP_Eovaldi.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:09. A_19,927 (45,971).
