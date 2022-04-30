Baltimore 2, Boston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 7 1 3 6 Story 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .224 Devers 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .293 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 2 0 .375 Verdugo lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .193 Arroyo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .147 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .150 1-J.Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 5 1 1 9 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210 Santander rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .224 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 2-Mateo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Nevin dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-McKenna ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Boston 100 000 000 0_1 7 2 Baltimore 000 000 010 1_2 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-intentionally walked for Nevin in the 10th.

1-ran for Plawecki in the 10th. 2-ran for Urías in the 10th.

E_Bogaerts (4), Sawamura (1). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Story (5), Mullins 2 (5). RBIs_Bogaerts (9), Santander (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Verdugo 2); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Nevin 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Devers 2. GIDP_Story.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 7 3 0 0 0 8 95 2.51 Barnes, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 5.87 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.57 Sawamura, L, 0-1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 2.57

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 3 69 2.55 Bautista 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.24 Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.00 Krehbiel 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.96 Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.45 López, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Sawamura (McKenna). HBP_Watkins (Dalbec). WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:09. A_19,927 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.