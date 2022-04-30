Baltimore 2, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|7
|1
|3
|6
|
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.375
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Arroyo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|1-J.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|2-Mateo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Nevin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-McKenna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|0_1
|7
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|1_2
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-intentionally walked for Nevin in the 10th.
1-ran for Plawecki in the 10th. 2-ran for Urías in the 10th.
E_Bogaerts (4), Sawamura (1). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Story (5), Mullins 2 (5). RBIs_Bogaerts (9), Santander (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Verdugo 2); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Nevin 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Devers 2. GIDP_Story.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|95
|2.51
|Barnes, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.87
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.57
|Sawamura, L, 0-1
|0
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2.57
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|69
|2.55
|Bautista
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.24
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.00
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.96
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Tate
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
|López, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Sawamura (McKenna). HBP_Watkins (Dalbec). WP_Eovaldi.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:09. A_19,927 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.