Baltimore 2, Boston 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:48 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 7 1 3 6
Story 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .224
Devers 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .293
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 2 0 .375
Verdugo lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .193
Arroyo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .147
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .150
1-J.Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 5 1 1 9
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210
Santander rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .224
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
2-Mateo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Nevin dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-McKenna ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Boston 100 000 000 0_1 7 2
Baltimore 000 000 010 1_2 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-intentionally walked for Nevin in the 10th.

1-ran for Plawecki in the 10th. 2-ran for Urías in the 10th.

E_Bogaerts (4), Sawamura (1). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Story (5), Mullins 2 (5). RBIs_Bogaerts (9), Santander (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Verdugo 2); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Nevin 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Devers 2. GIDP_Story.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 7 3 0 0 0 8 95 2.51
Barnes, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 5.87
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.57
Sawamura, L, 0-1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 2.57
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 3 69 2.55
Bautista 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.24
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.00
Krehbiel 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.96
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.45
López, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Sawamura (McKenna). HBP_Watkins (Dalbec). WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:09. A_19,927 (45,971).

Top Stories