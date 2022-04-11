Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cain ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Brosseau (1), Adames (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). SB_Mateo (2), Hiura (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Ashby
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Gustave
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milner
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Baumann W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tate H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:24. A_44,461 (45,971).
