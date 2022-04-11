Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 6:54 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 31 2 6 2
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 0 1 2
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0
Yelich dh 3 0 1 0 Santander rf 2 0 2 0
Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0
Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 1 1 0
Cain ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 1 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0
Baltimore 020 000 00x 2

E_Brosseau (1), Adames (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). SB_Mateo (2), Hiura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,0-1 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 3
Ashby 3 1-3 2 0 0 2 4
Gustave 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Zimmermann 4 3 0 0 2 4
Baumann W,1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Tate H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pérez H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
López S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:24. A_44,461 (45,971).

