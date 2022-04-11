Trending:
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 6:54 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 4 9
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Yelich dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .364
Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
c-Cain ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Taylor cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
b-Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 6 7
Mullins cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .188
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Santander rf 2 0 2 0 2 0 .500
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .111
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 6 2
Baltimore 020 000 00x_2 6 0

a-struck out for Hiura in the 6th. b-flied out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-grounded out for Tellez in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (1), Adames (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). RBIs_Mullins 2 (2). SB_Mateo (2), Hiura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Wong, Renfroe 2, Brosseau, Adames); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Odor, Urías, Mullins 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Odor, Hays, Mancini. GIDP_Cain, Urías.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 3 76 4.91
Ashby 3 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 68 1.80
Gustave 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 10.80
Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 4 3 0 0 2 4 66 0.00
Baumann, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 37 0.00
Tate, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.40
Pérez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
López, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ashby 1-0, Milner 2-0, Tate 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:24. A_44,461 (45,971).

Top Stories