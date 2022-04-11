Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 4 9 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Yelich dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .364 Renfroe rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375 c-Cain ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Taylor cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125 Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 b-Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 6 7 Mullins cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .188 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Santander rf 2 0 2 0 2 0 .500 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .111

Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 6 2 Baltimore 020 000 00x_2 6 0

a-struck out for Hiura in the 6th. b-flied out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-grounded out for Tellez in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (1), Adames (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). RBIs_Mullins 2 (2). SB_Mateo (2), Hiura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Wong, Renfroe 2, Brosseau, Adames); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Odor, Urías, Mullins 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Odor, Hays, Mancini. GIDP_Cain, Urías.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 3 76 4.91 Ashby 3 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 68 1.80 Gustave 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 10.80 Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 4 3 0 0 2 4 66 0.00 Baumann, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 37 0.00 Tate, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.40 Pérez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 López, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ashby 1-0, Milner 2-0, Tate 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:24. A_44,461 (45,971).

