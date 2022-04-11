Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|4
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Yelich dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|c-Cain ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Taylor cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|b-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|6
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.188
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.111
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Hiura in the 6th. b-flied out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-grounded out for Tellez in the 8th.
E_Brosseau (1), Adames (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Taylor (1), McCutchen (2), Santander (1). RBIs_Mullins 2 (2). SB_Mateo (2), Hiura (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Wong, Renfroe 2, Brosseau, Adames); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Odor, Urías, Mullins 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_McCutchen, Odor, Hays, Mancini. GIDP_Cain, Urías.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|76
|4.91
|Ashby
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|68
|1.80
|Gustave
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|10.80
|Milner
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|66
|0.00
|Baumann, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|0.00
|Tate, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Pérez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|López, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ashby 1-0, Milner 2-0, Tate 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:24. A_44,461 (45,971).
