Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 1 7 1 2 13 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Stanton rf 5 0 3 1 0 2 .300 Donaldson dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Gallo lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .167 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174 c-Judge ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Higashioka c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .095 d-Gonzalez ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 6 2 10 9 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Urías 3b-2b 5 0 0 1 1 1 .179 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Mancini dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Hays lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .160 Mateo ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .217 Chirinos c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .200 1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Owings 2b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000 a-Odor ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 b-Gutierrez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000

New York 001 000 000 00_1 7 0 Baltimore 000 000 100 01_2 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Owings in the 7th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th. c-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th. d-struck out for Higashioka in the 10th.

1-ran for Chirinos in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 15. 2B_Higashioka (1), Hays (2). RBIs_Stanton (7), Mateo (2), Urías (1). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rizzo, LeMahieu 3); Baltimore 9 (Urías 2, Hays 2, Chirinos 2, Mateo 2, Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Rizzo, Mateo, Mancini. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Owings, Mountcastle; Owings, Mateo, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 3 0 0 2 2 71 3.24 Peralta, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 20 4.50 Loáisiga 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.08 Castro 1 0 0 0 2 3 25 0.00 Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Schmidt, L, 0-2 1 1-3 0 1 0 3 0 26 2.25 Chapman 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles 5 1-3 6 1 1 2 4 91 5.23 Tate 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 1.69 López 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 5.40 Baker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 24 1.93 Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Krehbiel, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0, Chapman 3-1, Tate 3-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Schmidt (Santander). HBP_Lyles (Rizzo). PB_Higashioka 2(2).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:15. A_32,197 (45,971).

