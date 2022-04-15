Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|1
|7
|1
|2
|13
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Donaldson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|c-Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|d-Gonzalez ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|10
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Urías 3b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.179
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Mateo ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Owings 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|a-Odor ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|b-Gutierrez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|00_1
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|01_2
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Owings in the 7th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th. c-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th. d-struck out for Higashioka in the 10th.
1-ran for Chirinos in the 9th.
LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 15. 2B_Higashioka (1), Hays (2). RBIs_Stanton (7), Mateo (2), Urías (1). S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rizzo, LeMahieu 3); Baltimore 9 (Urías 2, Hays 2, Chirinos 2, Mateo 2, Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 15.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Rizzo, Mateo, Mancini. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Owings, Mountcastle; Owings, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|3.24
|Peralta, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.50
|Loáisiga
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.08
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|25
|0.00
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Schmidt, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|26
|2.25
|Chapman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|91
|5.23
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.69
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.40
|Baker
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.93
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Krehbiel, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0, Chapman 3-1, Tate 3-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Schmidt (Santander). HBP_Lyles (Rizzo). PB_Higashioka 2(2).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:15. A_32,197 (45,971).
