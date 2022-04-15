Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 11:39 pm
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 1 7 1 Totals 36 2 6 2
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0
Stanton rf 5 0 3 1 Urías 3b-2b 5 0 0 1
Donaldson dh 5 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 5 0 1 0 Mancini dh 5 0 1 0
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 2 2 0
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Mateo ss 5 0 1 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 0 2 0
Judge ph 1 0 0 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0
Higashioka c 3 1 1 0 Owings 2b 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Odor ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Gutierrez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
New York 001 000 000 00 1
Baltimore 000 000 100 01 2

DP_New York 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 15. 2B_Higashioka (1), Hays (2). S_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 3 0 0 2 2
Peralta BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Loáisiga 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 2 3
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 1
Schmidt L,0-2 1 1-3 0 1 0 3 0
Chapman 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Lyles 5 1-3 6 1 1 2 4
Tate 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
López 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Krehbiel W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Lyles (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

T_4:15. A_32,197 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories