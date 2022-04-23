Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

|Baltimore
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Santander lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mayfield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Walsh ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|020
|003
|000
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
E_Santander (1), Stassi (1). DP_Baltimore 4, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Chirinos (1). HR_Rendon (2). SB_Mateo (5). SF_Velazquez (1).
|Baltimore
|Zimmermann W,1-0
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Bautista H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López S,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Detmers L,0-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Bradley
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Herget
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ortega
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zimmermann pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:55. A_31,679 (45,517).
