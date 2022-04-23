Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 12:49 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 30 3 8 3
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2
Santander lf 3 2 1 1 Ward rf 4 0 2 0
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Duffy 1b-2b 3 0 1 0
Hays rf 4 0 1 0 Marsh ph 1 0 0 0
Urías 2b 4 1 1 1 Mayfield 2b 2 0 0 0
Chirinos c 4 0 2 3 Walsh ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Adell lf 3 0 1 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 1 1
Baltimore 020 003 000 5
Los Angeles 000 001 200 3

E_Santander (1), Stassi (1). DP_Baltimore 4, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Chirinos (1). HR_Rendon (2). SB_Mateo (5). SF_Velazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann W,1-0 6 5 3 2 1 6
Bautista H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pérez H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
López S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Detmers L,0-1 5 3 2 2 1 4
Bradley 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Herget 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ortega 1 0 0 0 0 1
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1

Zimmermann pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_2:55. A_31,679 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories