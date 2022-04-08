On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 0-0 1-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-1 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 0-0 1-0
Miami 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-1 0-0
Washington 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 0-0 1-0
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 1-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-0 0-1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W1 1-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L1 0-0 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

