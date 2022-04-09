On Air: Federal News Network program
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Baltimore 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Boston 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Chicago 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
Seattle 1 0 1.000 ½ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Oakland 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Texas 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 ½ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Atlanta 1 1 .500 1 ½ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0
Miami 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Washington 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Arizona 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
San Diego 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Colorado 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Miami 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

