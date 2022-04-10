On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 10, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Toronto 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Baltimore 0 2 .000 2 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Boston 0 2 .000 2 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½ ½ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Detroit 1 2 .333 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2 2 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0
Houston 2 1 .667 ½ ½ 2-1 L-1 0-0 2-1
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1-2 W-1 1-2 0-0
Oakland 1 2 .333 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Texas 0 2 .000 2 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 3 0 1.000 _ _ 3-0 W-3 0-0 3-0
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-2 2-1 0-0
Philadelphia 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Miami 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 0-0 1-1
Washington 0 3 .000 3 2 0-3 L-3 0-3 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
St. Louis 2 0 1.000 _ _ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-0 0-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Colorado 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 W-1 1-1 0-0
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1
San Francisco 1 1 .500 ½ ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Arizona 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

        Insight by Affigent: How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)? During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Miami 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-0) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Martínez 0-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News