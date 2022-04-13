On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-1 4-1 0-0
New York 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-1 3-2 0-0
Toronto 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Boston 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Baltimore 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-1 1-1 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-3 1-0 2-1
Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 W-3 0-0 3-2
Detroit 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 2-3 0-0
Kansas City 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-3 2-2 0-1
Minnesota 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-1 2-3 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-2 0-0 4-1
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-2 3-3 0-0
Oakland 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Seattle 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-3 0-0 2-3
Texas 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-2 0-2 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 0-0 4-2
Philadelphia 3 2 .600 ½ ½ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Atlanta 3 3 .500 1 1 3-3 W-1 3-3 0-0
Washington 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 L-1 1-3 1-1
Miami 1 4 .200 1-4 L-3 0-0 1-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 2-1 1-0
St. Louis 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 3 .400 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2 2 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 2-1 2-0
San Diego 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
San Francisco 3 2 .600 1 ½ 3-2 W-1 3-2 0-0
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Arizona 1 4 .200 3 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Texas 1

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 5:14 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories