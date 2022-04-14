On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 ½ _ 4-3 L-2 4-3 0-0
Boston 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-2 0-0 3-3
New York 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 L-1 3-3 0-0
Baltimore 1 5 .167 3 1-5 L-2 1-2 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 2-0 2-1
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 W-4 0-0 4-2
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-3 2-2 0-1
Detroit 2 4 .333 2-4 L-2 2-4 0-0
Minnesota 2 4 .333 2-4 L-2 2-4 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
Oakland 4 3 .571 ½ _ 4-3 W-2 0-0 4-3
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-2 3-3 0-0
Seattle 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-4 0-0 2-4
Texas 1 4 .200 2 1-4 L-2 0-2 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-2 0-0 5-2
Philadelphia 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Atlanta 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 L-1 3-4 0-0
Washington 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 W-1 1-3 2-1
Miami 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-3 0-0 1-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Chicago 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 L-1 2-1 1-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1 ½ 3-3 W-2 0-0 3-3
Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-2 0-2 2-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 2-1 2-0
San Francisco 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 W-2 4-2 0-0
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
San Diego 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-2 0-0 4-3
Arizona 2 4 .333 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories