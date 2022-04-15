Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-1 3-1 2-2
New York 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 L-1 4-3 0-1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 L-3 4-3 0-1
Boston 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
Baltimore 2 5 .286 2-5 W-1 2-2 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Detroit 4 4 .500 _ 4-4 W-2 2-4 2-0
Minnesota 3 4 .429 2 ½ 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-5 2-4 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 0-0 4-2
Oakland 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 L-1 0-0 4-4
Los Angeles 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 L-1 3-3 0-1
Seattle 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 W-1 0-0 3-4
Texas 2 4 .333 2 1 2-4 W-1 1-2 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-3 1-0 5-2
Washington 4 5 .444 4-5 W-1 1-3 3-2
Miami 3 4 .429 3-4 W-2 2-0 1-4
Atlanta 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-2 3-4 0-1
Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3 2 3-5 L-4 3-3 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1
St. Louis 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 3-1 1-1
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 1 4-4 L-1 1-1 3-3
Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 2-5 L-3 0-2 2-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-3 4-2 1-0
Colorado 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-1 2-2 2-0
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 W-3 1-0 3-2
San Diego 5 3 .625 ½ _ 5-3 W-1 1-0 4-3
Arizona 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories