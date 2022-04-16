On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-1 3-1 2-2
New York 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 L-1 4-3 0-1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1 _ 4-4 L-3 4-3 0-1
Boston 3 4 .429 ½ 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
Baltimore 2 5 .286 2-5 W-1 2-2 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-1 0-1 4-2
Detroit 4 4 .500 _ 4-4 W-2 2-4 2-0
Minnesota 3 4 .429 2 ½ 3-4 W-1 2-4 1-0
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-5 2-4 0-1

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 L-2 0-0 4-3
Los Angeles 4 4 .500 ½ _ 4-4 W-1 3-3 1-1
Oakland 4 4 .500 ½ _ 4-4 L-1 0-0 4-4
Seattle 4 4 .500 ½ _ 4-4 W-2 1-0 3-4
Texas 2 5 .286 2 2-5 L-1 1-3 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-3 1-0 5-2
Atlanta 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 3-4 1-1
Washington 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 1-3 3-2
Miami 3 4 .429 2 3-4 W-2 2-0 1-4
Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-4 3-3 0-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-1 3-1 1-1
Chicago 4 3 .571 ½ 1 4-3 L-1 2-1 2-2
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 4-4 L-1 1-1 3-3
Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-1 2-2 1-2
Cincinnati 2 6 .250 3 2-6 L-4 0-2 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 3-2 2-0
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-4 2-0 3-2
San Francisco 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-3 4-2 1-0
San Diego 5 4 .556 1 1 5-4 L-1 1-1 4-3
Arizona 2 5 .286 3 3 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

        Insight by IBM: Join Tom Temin, Brian Laird of the Naval Supply Systems Command, IBM Federal's Chris Egan and the Center for Internet Security's Curtis Dukes during this exclusive webinar for a discussion of NAVSUP and zero trust.

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Seattle 11, Houston 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Seattle (Brash 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ashby 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories