Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-1 4-2 2-2
Boston 5 4 .556 ½ _ 5-4 W-2 2-1 3-3
New York 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 L-1 4-3 1-2
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 W-1 4-3 1-2
Baltimore 3 6 .333 2 3-6 W-1 3-3 0-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 4-2 2-1
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 1 4-5 L-3 0-3 4-2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2 1 4-5 L-1 2-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 5 .375 3-5 W-1 3-4 0-1
Minnesota 3 6 .333 3 2 3-6 L-2 2-4 1-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-3 3-3 3-1
Houston 5 4 .556 ½ _ 5-4 L-1 0-0 5-4
Oakland 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 L-1 0-0 5-5
Seattle 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 W-1 2-1 3-4
Texas 2 7 .222 3 2-7 L-3 1-5 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 3 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-1 2-1 5-2
Atlanta 5 6 .455 2 5-5 L-1 3-4 2-2
Miami 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 3-1 1-4
Philadelphia 4 6 .400 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 1-3
Washington 4 7 .364 3 4-6 L-2 1-3 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 L-1 3-1 2-2
Chicago 5 4 .556 ½ 1 5-4 W-1 2-1 3-3
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 ½ 1 5-4 W-2 4-2 1-2
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 1 5-5 W-1 2-2 3-3
Cincinnati 2 8 .200 4 2-8 L-6 0-2 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-6 4-0 3-2
San Francisco 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-5 4-2 3-0
Colorado 6 3 .667 1 _ 6-3 L-1 4-3 2-0
San Diego 6 5 .545 2 1 6-4 W-1 2-2 4-3
Arizona 3 6 .333 4 3 3-6 L-1 2-4 1-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Miami 11, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

