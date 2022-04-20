On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 6 5 .545 _ _ 6-4 W-1 3-2 3-3
New York 6 5 .545 _ _ 5-5 W-1 4-3 2-2
Toronto 6 5 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-1 4-2 2-3
Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 ½ ½ 4-6 W-1 4-3 2-3
Baltimore 3 8 .273 3 3 3-7 L-2 3-3 0-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 4-2 2-1
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2 1 4-5 L-3 0-3 4-2
Kansas City 4 5 .444 2 1 4-5 W-2 4-4 0-1
Detroit 4 6 .400 4-6 L-2 2-5 2-1
Minnesota 4 7 .364 3 2 4-6 L-1 2-4 2-3

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ _ 7-3 W-1 3-3 4-2
Oakland 7 5 .583 _ _ 7-3 W-2 2-0 5-5
Houston 6 5 .545 ½ _ 5-5 L-1 1-1 5-4
Seattle 6 5 .545 ½ _ 5-5 W-2 3-1 3-4
Texas 2 8 .200 4 2-8 L-4 1-5 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 3 .750 _ _ 7-3 W-3 4-1 5-2
Atlanta 6 7 .462 2 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-3
Washington 6 7 .462 2 6-4 W-2 3-3 3-4
Miami 4 6 .400 4 4-6 L-1 3-2 1-4
Philadelphia 4 8 .333 5 2-8 L-3 3-3 1-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-1 3-1 3-2
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½ ½ 7-3 W-3 4-2 3-3
Chicago 6 5 .545 1 1 5-5 L-1 3-2 3-3
Pittsburgh 5 6 .455 2 2 5-5 L-2 4-2 1-4
Cincinnati 2 10 .167 1-9 L-8 0-2 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 8 3 .727 _ _ 8-2 W-2 6-3 2-0
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 3-2
San Francisco 7 4 .636 1 _ 6-4 L-2 4-2 3-2
San Diego 8 5 .615 1 _ 6-4 W-3 4-2 4-3
Arizona 3 8 .273 5 4 2-8 L-3 2-4 1-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Oakland, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Rogers 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories