On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 8 5 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-2 4-2 4-3
New York 7 6 .538 1 _ 5-5 L-1 4-3 3-3
Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 1 _ 4-6 W-2 4-3 3-3
Boston 6 7 .462 2 1 5-5 L-2 3-4 3-3
Baltimore 4 8 .333 4-5 W-1 3-3 1-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 5 .583 _ _ 7-3 W-3 3-3 4-2
Chicago 6 6 .500 1 ½ 5-5 L-4 4-2 2-4
Kansas City 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 W-3 5-4 0-1
Detroit 5 7 .417 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 2-1
Minnesota 4 8 .333 3 3-6 L-2 2-4 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-3 5-2
Seattle 7 5 .583 ½ _ 5-5 W-3 4-1 3-4
Oakland 7 6 .538 1 _ 5-4 L-1 2-1 5-5
Houston 6 6 .500 ½ 4-6 L-2 1-2 5-4
Texas 2 9 .182 5 4 2-8 L-5 1-5 1-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 10 4 .714 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-2 5-2
Atlanta 6 8 .429 4 3 4-6 L-1 3-4 3-4
Washington 6 8 .429 4 3 5-5 L-1 3-4 3-4
Philadelphia 5 8 .385 3-7 W-1 3-3 2-5
Miami 4 7 .364 4-6 L-2 3-3 1-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 7 3 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-1 4-2
Milwaukee 8 5 .615 ½ ½ 7-3 W-4 5-2 3-3
Chicago 6 6 .500 2 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 3-3
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 3 3 5-5 L-3 4-2 1-5
Cincinnati 2 11 .154 1-9 L-9 0-2 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 _ _ 8-2 W-1 6-1 3-2
Colorado 8 4 .667 1 _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 2-0
San Diego 9 5 .643 1 _ 6-4 W-4 5-2 4-3
San Francisco 8 5 .615 ½ 6-4 L-1 4-2 4-3
Arizona 4 8 .333 5 4 3-7 W-1 2-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 2

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

St. Louis 2, Miami 0

Arizona 11, Washington 2

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories