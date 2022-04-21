All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|4-2
|4-3
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|4-3
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|4-3
|3-3
|Boston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|3-3
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|2½
|4-5
|W-1
|3-3
|1-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|3-3
|4-2
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-4
|4-2
|2-4
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-4
|0-1
|Detroit
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-6
|2-1
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|2½
|3-6
|L-2
|2-4
|2-4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|3-3
|5-2
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|4-1
|3-4
|Oakland
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|2-1
|5-5
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|1-2
|5-4
|Texas
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|4
|2-8
|L-5
|1-5
|1-4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|5-2
|5-2
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|3-4
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|3-4
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-3
|2-5
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|1-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|3-1
|4-2
|Milwaukee
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|5-2
|3-3
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|4-2
|1-5
|Cincinnati
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
|6½
|1-9
|L-9
|0-2
|2-9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|6-1
|3-2
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|2-0
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|5-2
|4-3
|San Francisco
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|4-2
|4-3
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|2-4
|2-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
St. Louis 2, Miami 0
Arizona 11, Washington 2
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
