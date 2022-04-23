On Air: Safe Money Radio
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 9 5 .643 _ _ 6-4 W-3 4-2 5-3
New York 8 6 .571 1 _ 6-4 W-1 5-3 3-3
Boston 7 7 .500 2 1 6-4 W-1 3-4 4-3
Tampa Bay 7 7 .500 2 1 4-6 L-1 4-4 3-3
Baltimore 5 9 .357 4 3 4-6 W-1 3-3 2-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 6 .538 _ _ 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-3
Chicago 6 7 .462 1 4-6 L-5 4-2 2-5
Minnesota 6 8 .429 2 4-6 W-2 3-4 3-4
Detroit 5 7 .417 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 2-1
Kansas City 5 7 .417 2 3-7 L-2 5-5 0-2

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 _ _ 7-3 L-1 3-4 5-2
Seattle 8 6 .571 _ _ 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-4
Oakland 8 7 .533 ½ ½ 6-4 L-1 3-2 5-5
Houston 6 7 .462 4-6 L-3 1-3 5-4
Texas 4 9 .308 3-7 W-2 1-5 3-4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 11 4 .733 _ _ 8-2 W-2 5-2 6-2
Atlanta 7 8 .467 4 5-5 W-1 4-4 3-4
Philadelphia 6 8 .429 3 3-7 W-2 4-3 2-5
Miami 5 8 .385 5 4-6 L-1 4-3 1-5
Washington 6 10 .375 4 4-6 L-3 3-6 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 8 4 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 3-1 5-3
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1 1 7-3 L-1 5-2 3-4
Pittsburgh 7 7 .500 2 2 6-4 W-2 4-2 3-5
Chicago 6 8 .429 3 3 3-7 L-4 3-5 3-3
Cincinnati 2 12 .143 7 7 0-10 L-10 0-3 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 _ _ 9-1 W-2 6-1 4-2
Colorado 8 4 .667 _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 2-0
San Francisco 9 5 .643 _ 7-3 W-1 4-2 5-3
San Diego 9 6 .600 2 ½ 5-5 L-1 5-3 4-3
Arizona 5 9 .357 4 4-6 L-1 2-5 3-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Oakland 1

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

