All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|4-2
|6-3
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|7-3
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|3-3
|Boston
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|3-4
|4-5
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|3-3
|3-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|.467
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|4-5
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|_
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|4-4
|3-4
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|½
|2
|3-7
|L-6
|4-2
|2-6
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|1
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|2-1
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|.385
|1
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|5-5
|0-3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|6-2
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|3-5
|5-2
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|3-3
|5-5
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|2
|3-7
|L-4
|1-4
|5-4
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|3
|4-6
|W-3
|1-5
|4-4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|6-3
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-5
|3-4
|Miami
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|2-5
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|4-4
|2-5
|Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|3-7
|3-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-1
|6-4
|Milwaukee
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|1
|7-3
|W-1
|5-2
|4-4
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|4-5
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|3-6
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|7½
|1-9
|W-1
|1-4
|2-9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|6-1
|4-3
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|6-4
|4-1
|San Francisco
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|4-2
|6-3
|San Diego
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-3
|4-3
|Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|3-5
|3-4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 13, Kansas City 7
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Washington 2
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Miami 9, Atlanta 7
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Rodón 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
