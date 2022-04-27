On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 12 6 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-2 6-2 6-4
New York 11 6 .647 ½ _ 7-3 W-4 8-3 3-3
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 5-5 L-1 6-5 3-3
Boston 7 11 .389 5 4 3-7 L-4 3-4 4-7
Baltimore 6 11 .353 4-6 L-2 3-3 3-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 9 8 .529 _ _ 6-4 W-5 6-4 3-4
Chicago 7 10 .412 2 2-8 W-1 5-3 2-7
Cleveland 7 10 .412 2 3-7 L-5 3-3 4-7
Detroit 6 10 .375 4 4-6 L-3 4-8 2-2
Kansas City 6 10 .375 4 4-6 L-1 5-5 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 11 6 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-4 7-2 4-4
Los Angeles 11 7 .611 ½ _ 7-3 W-3 6-5 5-2
Oakland 9 9 .500 2 5-5 L-1 4-3 5-6
Houston 8 9 .471 3 4-6 W-1 2-4 6-5
Texas 6 11 .353 5 4-6 L-1 2-6 4-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 14 6 .700 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4
Miami 8 8 .500 4 2 6-4 W-3 4-3 4-5
Atlanta 8 10 .444 5 3 5-5 W-1 5-6 3-4
Philadelphia 8 10 .444 5 3 5-5 W-2 6-5 2-5
Washington 6 13 .316 2-8 L-6 3-9 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-3 6-4
St. Louis 10 7 .588 ½ ½ 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-4
Pittsburgh 8 9 .471 5-5 L-1 4-3 4-6
Chicago 7 10 .412 3-7 L-2 4-6 3-4
Cincinnati 3 14 .176 1-9 L-1 1-5 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 13 5 .722 _ _ 7-3 W-5 5-2 8-3
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 6-1 6-4
San Diego 11 7 .611 2 _ 6-4 W-1 6-4 5-3
Colorado 10 7 .588 ½ 5-5 L-2 6-4 4-3
Arizona 7 11 .389 6 4 4-6 W-1 4-7 3-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-3) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories