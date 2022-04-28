On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _
Toronto 12 7 .632 ½
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579
Boston 8 11 .421
Baltimore 6 12 .333 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 8 .579 _
Chicago 7 10 .412 3
Cleveland 7 11 .389
Kansas City 6 10 .375
Detroit 6 12 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 11 8 .579 1
Oakland 10 9 .526 2
Houston 9 9 .500
Texas 6 12 .333

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Miami 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4
Atlanta 8 11 .421
Washington 6 15 .286

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _
St. Louis 10 7 .588
Chicago 8 10 .444 4
Pittsburgh 8 11 .421
Cincinnati 3 16 .158

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½
San Diego 13 7 .650 ½
Colorado 10 9 .526 3
Arizona 8 11 .421 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

