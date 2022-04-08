On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bears sign veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to 1-year contract

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 3:21 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract on Friday.

Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Houston Texans (2013-18) and New York Jets (2019-21). He has seven catches for 64 yards in four playoff games. Griffin caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Bears went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace and coach Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy.

