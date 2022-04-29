Bengals address cornerback need, trade up for Taylor-Britt

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals traded up to get cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The Bengals traded the 63rd and 209th pick for the 60th pick to get Taylor-Britt and address their need for depth at cornerback.

The 22-year-old Taylor-Britt had 51 tackles, three for loss, broke up 11 passes and had one interception in 12 starts for the Cornhuskers in 2021.

Cincinnati, with the second to last pick in the first round, took Michigan safety Daxton Hill. While they were looking for a cornerback, the Bengals couldn’t pass on Hill, whom they didn’t expect would still be available that late.

With the 5-foot-11, 196-pound Taylor-Britt, the Bengals get a more traditional cornerback.

The Bengals, who made a stunning run to their first Super Bowl in 33 years, addressed their offensive line needs through free agency, getting guard/center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins.

