On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays 2, Phillies 2

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 4:39 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 18 2 6 2 Totals 17 2 4 2
Schwrbr lf 1 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 2 0
Ralmuto c 3 1 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 2 1 1 0 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 1
Cstllns dh 2 0 1 2 Bchette ss 2 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
J.Sgura 2b 2 0 0 0 Gr.Bird dh 2 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 1b 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1
Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 0 1 0
Verling cf 2 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 200 000 2 o
Toronto 100 01(x) 2 o

E_Gregorius (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 3. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2. 2B_Harper (1), Springer (1). HR_Chapman (2). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1). SF_Hernandez.

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Bellatti 1 1 1 0 0 1
Familia H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Jones H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sanchez BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Berrios 5 6 2 2 1 3

HBP_Schwarber by Berrios.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Marty Foster; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ramon DeJesus;.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

T_1:28. A_2306

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News