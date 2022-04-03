Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|5
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brroa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bchette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Vrgas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Andujar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Tapia dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Incarte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lcastro lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tirotta 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantly dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Hnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McDwell c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freitas c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Katoh 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|202
|100
|000
|–
|5
|Toronto
|302
|002
|000
|–
|7
E_Gil (1). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Hernandez (2), Chapman (1), Espinal (1), Katoh (2). 3B_Locastro (1). HR_Donaldson (3), Kiner-Falefa (1), Springer (2). SB_Freitas (1), Bichette (2). CS_Gurriel Jr. (1). SF_Tapia.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gil
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Schmidt L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Gomez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Garcia BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saucedo H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Richards H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Schmidt (Gurriel Jr.).
Balk_Gil.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:59. A_5627
