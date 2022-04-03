On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 4:41 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 33 7 11 5
Dnldson 3b 3 2 2 2 Sprnger cf 4 1 1 2
Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Brroa cf 1 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 1 1 2 Bchette ss 4 1 1 0
A.Vrgas ss 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0
A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 3 2 1 0
G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 1 2 1
Andujar 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Tapia dh 3 0 1 1
Incarte rf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1
Lcastro lf 4 1 1 0 Tirotta 3b 1 0 0 0
Brantly dh 3 0 1 1 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
S.Hnson ph 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0
McDwell c 3 1 2 0 Espinal 2b 2 1 1 0
Freitas c 1 0 1 0 G.Katoh 2b 1 0 1 0
New York 202 100 000 5
Toronto 302 002 000 7

E_Gil (1). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Hernandez (2), Chapman (1), Espinal (1), Katoh (2). 3B_Locastro (1). HR_Donaldson (3), Kiner-Falefa (1), Springer (2). SB_Freitas (1), Bichette (2). CS_Gurriel Jr. (1). SF_Tapia.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gil 2 1-3 8 5 5 1 2
Schmidt L, 1-1 4 1-3 2 2 2 1 5
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Anderson 3 3 4 4 1 3
Garcia BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1
Merryweather W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Saucedo H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Richards H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Mayza S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Schmidt (Gurriel Jr.).

Balk_Gil.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:59. A_5627

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

