Blue Jays begin 3-game series with the Athletics

April 15, 2022 2:41 am
Oakland Athletics (3-3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-3)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -205, Athletics +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Blue Jays averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.6 home runs.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

