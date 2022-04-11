Trending:
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen put on IL with oblique strain

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 7:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left oblique muscle.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before a series opener at Yankee Stadium that Jansen felt soreness in his side while swinging, was having a scan and would not be available for the game. Shortly before the first pitch, the Blue Jays placed Jansen on the IL.

Jansen was 4 for 7 with two home runs in the opening series against Texas.

Toronto also recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from the International League club. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

