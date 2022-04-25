Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (7-9, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-6, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-0, 6.35 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series.

Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.

Boston has gone 3-4 in home games and 7-9 overall. The Red Sox are 5-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with seven extra base hits (two doubles and five home runs). Zack Collins is 10-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has a .350 batting average to rank third on the Red Sox, and has six doubles and a home run. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

