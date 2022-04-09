Blue Jays play the Rangers leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (0-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-0)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -200, Rangers +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays scored 5.2 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 in road games last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.0 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.