Blue Jays play the Yankees after Guerrero’s 3-home run game

Toronto Blue Jays (4-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-3)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the New York Yankees after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs against the Yankees on Wednesday.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 with a .729 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays pitching staff had a collective 3.91 ERA last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (left side), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

