Blue Jays try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Astros

Toronto Blue Jays (10-5, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-8, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (1-0, 2.79 ERA, .93 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Blue Jays +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston is 6-8 overall and 1-4 at home. The Astros have a 3-5 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Toronto is 4-2 at home and 10-5 overall. The Blue Jays are 5-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 3-for-19 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Santiago Espinal has three doubles and two home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

