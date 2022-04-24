Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Astros

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (10-5, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-8, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (1-0, 2.79 ERA, .93 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Blue Jays +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston is 6-8 overall and 1-4 at home. The Astros have a 3-5 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Toronto is 4-2 at home and 10-5 overall. The Blue Jays are 5-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 3-for-19 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Santiago Espinal has three doubles and two home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories