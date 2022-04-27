Blue Jays try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (7-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-6, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.88 ERA, .91 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.

Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 7-11 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .328 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads Boston with three home runs while slugging .435. Rafael Devers is 8-for-40 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

