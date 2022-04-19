Boston 2, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 1 9 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .317 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Collins dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .400 1-Biggio pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Kirk c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .233 Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 3 2 3 6 K.Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .174 Story 2b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .259 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .319 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .152 Arroyo rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158 a-Bradley Jr. ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Wong c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000

Toronto 010 000 000_1 8 2 Boston 001 000 10x_2 3 0

a-grounded out for Arroyo in the 7th.

1-ran for Collins in the 8th.

E_Bichette 2 (2). LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B_K.Hernández (6), Story (2). HR_Collins (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Collins (4), Story (4), Wong (1). SF_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Collins, Springer); Boston 5 (Arroyo, Bogaerts 2, Wong 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Devers 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Devers.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 5 3 1 1 3 3 91 3.24 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.80 García, L, 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 13 0.00 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.08

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 4 2-3 7 1 1 1 6 95 3.68 Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.50 Robles, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.00 Diekman, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Whitlock, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:10. A_31,640 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.