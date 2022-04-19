Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 2, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 1 9
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .317
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Collins dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .400
1-Biggio pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Kirk c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .233
Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 3 2 3 6
K.Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .174
Story 2b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .259
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .319
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .152
Arroyo rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158
a-Bradley Jr. ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Wong c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Toronto 010 000 000_1 8 2
Boston 001 000 10x_2 3 0

a-grounded out for Arroyo in the 7th.

1-ran for Collins in the 8th.

E_Bichette 2 (2). LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B_K.Hernández (6), Story (2). HR_Collins (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Collins (4), Story (4), Wong (1). SF_Wong.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Collins, Springer); Boston 5 (Arroyo, Bogaerts 2, Wong 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Devers 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Devers.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 5 3 1 1 3 3 91 3.24
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.80
García, L, 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 13 0.00
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.08
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 4 2-3 7 1 1 1 6 95 3.68
Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.50
Robles, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.00
Diekman, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Whitlock, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:10. A_31,640 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories