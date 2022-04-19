Boston 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|1
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Collins dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|1-Biggio pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|3
|6
|
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Arroyo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|a-Bradley Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|010
|000
|000_1
|8
|2
|Boston
|001
|000
|10x_2
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Arroyo in the 7th.
1-ran for Collins in the 8th.
E_Bichette 2 (2). LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B_K.Hernández (6), Story (2). HR_Collins (2), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Collins (4), Story (4), Wong (1). SF_Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Collins, Springer); Boston 5 (Arroyo, Bogaerts 2, Wong 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Boston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Devers 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Devers.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|91
|3.24
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.80
|García, L, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.08
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|3.68
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.50
|Robles, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Diekman, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Whitlock, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.93
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:10. A_31,640 (37,755).
