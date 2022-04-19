Boston 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arroyo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Toronto
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|001
|000
|10x
|—
|2
E_Bichette 2 (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B_K.Hernández (6), Story (2). HR_Collins (2). SF_Wong (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García L,0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|4
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman H,4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:10. A_31,640 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.