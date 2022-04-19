Trending:
Sports News

Boston 2, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 27 2 3 2
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 K.Hernández cf 3 1 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 3 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Collins dh 4 1 2 1 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0
Biggio pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 0 0
Kirk c 4 0 2 0 Arroyo rf 2 0 0 0
Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 Wong c 2 0 0 1
Toronto 010 000 000 1
Boston 001 000 10x 2

E_Bichette 2 (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 5. 2B_K.Hernández (6), Story (2). HR_Collins (2). SF_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi 5 3 1 1 3 3
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2
García L,0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi 4 2-3 7 1 1 1 6
Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Robles W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Whitlock S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:10. A_31,640 (37,755).

Sports News

Top Stories