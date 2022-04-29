Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 2 2 4 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .377 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Cordero 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Arroyo dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .205 Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 4 10 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .247 Hays dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .296 Urías 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .184 a-Santander ph-lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .222 Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231 b-Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 c-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Boston 030 000 000_3 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 001_1 5 2

a-walked for Chirinos in the 7th. b-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. c-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

E_Mancini (1), Odor (4). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Devers (7). HR_Arroyo (1), off Bradish; Mountcastle (2), off Robles. RBIs_Arroyo 2 (4), Mountcastle (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Hernández); Baltimore 4 (Owings, Mateo, Odor 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Baltimore 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cordero, Nevin, Urías. GIDP_Verdugo, Nevin.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 4 1 0 0 0 4 50 3.71 Houck, W, 2-1 3 2 0 0 3 4 44 2.41 Diekman, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.14 Robles, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 23 0.93 Strahm, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 3.52

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish, L, 0-1 6 5 3 2 1 2 81 3.00 Akin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 37 1.26 López 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Houck 1-0, Strahm 1-0, López 1-0. WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:57. A_15,685 (45,971).

