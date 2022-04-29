Boston 3, Baltimore 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.377
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Arroyo dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.205
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Hays dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Urías 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Nevin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|a-Santander ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|b-Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|c-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Boston
|030
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|2
a-walked for Chirinos in the 7th. b-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. c-struck out for Odor in the 9th.
E_Mancini (1), Odor (4). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Devers (7). HR_Arroyo (1), off Bradish; Mountcastle (2), off Robles. RBIs_Arroyo 2 (4), Mountcastle (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Hernández); Baltimore 4 (Owings, Mateo, Odor 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Baltimore 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cordero, Nevin, Urías. GIDP_Verdugo, Nevin.
DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50
|3.71
|Houck, W, 2-1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|44
|2.41
|Diekman, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.14
|Robles, H, 4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|0.93
|Strahm, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|3.52
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 0-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|81
|3.00
|Akin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|1.26
|López
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Houck 1-0, Strahm 1-0, López 1-0. WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:57. A_15,685 (45,971).
