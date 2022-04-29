Trending:
Boston 3, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:20 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 2 2 4
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .377
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Cordero 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Arroyo dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .205
Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 4 10
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .247
Hays dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .296
Urías 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .184
a-Santander ph-lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .222
Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231
b-Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
c-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Boston 030 000 000_3 6 0
Baltimore 000 000 001_1 5 2

a-walked for Chirinos in the 7th. b-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. c-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

E_Mancini (1), Odor (4). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Devers (7). HR_Arroyo (1), off Bradish; Mountcastle (2), off Robles. RBIs_Arroyo 2 (4), Mountcastle (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Hernández); Baltimore 4 (Owings, Mateo, Odor 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Baltimore 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cordero, Nevin, Urías. GIDP_Verdugo, Nevin.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 1 0 0 0 4 50 3.71
Houck, W, 2-1 3 2 0 0 3 4 44 2.41
Diekman, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.14
Robles, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 23 0.93
Strahm, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 3.52
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish, L, 0-1 6 5 3 2 1 2 81 3.00
Akin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 37 1.26
López 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Houck 1-0, Strahm 1-0, López 1-0. WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:57. A_15,685 (45,971).

Top Stories