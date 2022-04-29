Boston 3, Baltimore 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hays dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Santander ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Mancini (1), Odor (4). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Devers (7). HR_Arroyo (1), Mountcastle (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Houck W,2-1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Diekman H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles H,4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strahm S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish L,0-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Akin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:57. A_15,685 (45,971).
