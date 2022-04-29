Trending:
Boston 3, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:20 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 2 Totals 31 1 5 1
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Hays dh 3 0 2 0
Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 Urías 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
Cordero 1b 4 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0
Arroyo dh 3 1 1 2 Santander ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Mateo ss 2 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Owings ph 1 0 0 0
McKenna lf 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
Boston 030 000 000 3
Baltimore 000 000 001 1

E_Mancini (1), Odor (4). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Devers (7). HR_Arroyo (1), Mountcastle (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill 4 1 0 0 0 4
Houck W,2-1 3 2 0 0 3 4
Diekman H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles H,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Strahm S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Bradish L,0-1 6 5 3 2 1 2
Akin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
López 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:57. A_15,685 (45,971).

