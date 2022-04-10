Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|4
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Arroyo rf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.455
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|4
|9
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.300
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-LeMahieu ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Boston
|200
|101
|000_4
|5
|0
|New York
|001
|200
|000_3
|11
|0
a-lined out for Trevino in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1), off Schmidt. RBIs_Martinez (2), Arroyo (1), Araúz (1), Dalbec (1), Stanton (4), Rizzo 2 (6). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo, Araúz.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Verdugo, Hernández); New York 5 (Torres 2, Donaldson, Hicks 2, Kiner-Falefa 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Martinez, Hicks, Judge.
DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Araúz, Dalbec); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|78
|8.10
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Crawford, W, 1-1
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0.00
|Strahm, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Robles, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Diekman, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|58
|8.10
|Schmidt, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|3.38
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-2, Strahm 1-0, Schmidt 2-1. HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).
