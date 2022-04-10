Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 5 4 4 8 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .364 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .200 Arroyo rf-2b 3 1 0 1 0 1 .000 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .455 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Araúz 2b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 11 3 4 9 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .267 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .300 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Judge rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .308 Stanton dh 5 0 3 1 0 1 .385 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .100 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .091 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333 a-LeMahieu ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Boston 200 101 000_4 5 0 New York 001 200 000_3 11 0

a-lined out for Trevino in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1), off Schmidt. RBIs_Martinez (2), Arroyo (1), Araúz (1), Dalbec (1), Stanton (4), Rizzo 2 (6). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo, Araúz.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Verdugo, Hernández); New York 5 (Torres 2, Donaldson, Hicks 2, Kiner-Falefa 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Martinez, Hicks, Judge.

DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Araúz, Dalbec); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houck 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 3 78 8.10 Brasier 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Crawford, W, 1-1 2 4 0 0 0 3 40 0.00 Strahm, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Robles, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Diekman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 58 8.10 Schmidt, L, 0-1 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 35 3.38 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 0.00 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-2, Strahm 1-0, Schmidt 2-1. HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).

