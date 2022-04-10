Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 36 3 11 3 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 5 0 2 0 Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 1 Stanton dh 5 0 3 1 Arroyo rf-2b 3 1 0 1 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Araúz 2b 2 0 0 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 LeMahieu ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Boston 200 101 000 — 4 New York 001 200 000 — 3

DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo (1), Araúz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Houck 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 3 Brasier 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Crawford W,1-1 2 4 0 0 0 3 Strahm H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Robles H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Diekman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

New York Montgomery 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 Schmidt L,0-1 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 2 0 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2

Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).

