Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Arroyo rf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeMahieu ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|200
|101
|000
|—
|4
|New York
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo (1), Araúz (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford W,1-1
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strahm H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Schmidt L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.