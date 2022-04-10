Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
April 10, 2022 11:05 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 36 3 11 3
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 5 0 2 0
Dalbec 1b 2 1 1 1 Stanton dh 5 0 3 1
Arroyo rf-2b 3 1 0 1 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
Araúz 2b 2 0 0 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 0
LeMahieu ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Boston 200 101 000 4
New York 001 200 000 3

DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo (1), Araúz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Houck 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 3
Brasier 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Crawford W,1-1 2 4 0 0 0 3
Strahm H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Diekman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Montgomery 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4
Schmidt L,0-1 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 2 0
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2

Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News