Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 1 7 Story 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .288 Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .385 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .313 Hernández cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .182 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .237 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 5 7 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .189 Franco ss 5 2 2 2 0 0 .393 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .355 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275 J.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186 a-Walls ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Margot rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .133 b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 1-Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .071

Boston 202 000 000_4 11 3 Tampa Bay 100 010 100_3 6 0

a-walked for J.Lowe in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Kiermaier in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramirez in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bogaerts (6). HR_Devers (3), off Kluber; Franco 2 (3), off Wacha. RBIs_Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (5), Devers (8), Hernández (5), Franco 2 (10), B.Lowe (8). SB_Bradley Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Shaw 2, Dalbec 3); Tampa Bay 5 (Franco 3, Zunino, Díaz). RISP_Boston 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Verdugo, Hernández, B.Lowe. LIDP_Choi. GIDP_Hernández, Story.

DP_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr., Dalbec, Bradley Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, B.Lowe, Choi; Díaz, Choi).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 2 3 82 1.88 Davis, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.50 Strahm, H, 2 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 16 1.35 Robles, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Diekman, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 28 0.00 Barnes, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.23

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 0-1 5 11 4 4 1 3 89 3.68 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Sanders 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0, Barnes 3-0. WP_Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_16,902 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.