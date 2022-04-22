Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:45 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 1 7
Story 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .288
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .385
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .313
Hernández cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .182
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .237
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .159
Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 5 7
B.Lowe 2b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .189
Franco ss 5 2 2 2 0 0 .393
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .355
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
J.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186
a-Walls ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Margot rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316
Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .133
b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
1-Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .071
Boston 202 000 000_4 11 3
Tampa Bay 100 010 100_3 6 0

a-walked for J.Lowe in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Kiermaier in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramirez in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bogaerts (6). HR_Devers (3), off Kluber; Franco 2 (3), off Wacha. RBIs_Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (5), Devers (8), Hernández (5), Franco 2 (10), B.Lowe (8). SB_Bradley Jr. (1).

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Shaw 2, Dalbec 3); Tampa Bay 5 (Franco 3, Zunino, Díaz). RISP_Boston 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Verdugo, Hernández, B.Lowe. LIDP_Choi. GIDP_Hernández, Story.

DP_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr., Dalbec, Bradley Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, B.Lowe, Choi; Díaz, Choi).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 2 3 82 1.88
Davis, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.50
Strahm, H, 2 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 16 1.35
Robles, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Diekman, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 28 0.00
Barnes, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.23
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 0-1 5 11 4 4 1 3 89 3.68
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Sanders 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0, Barnes 3-0. WP_Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_16,902 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories