Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|7
|
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Shaw dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|7
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.393
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.355
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|a-Walls ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|b-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|Boston
|202
|000
|000_4
|11
|3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|100_3
|6
|0
a-walked for J.Lowe in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Kiermaier in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramirez in the 9th.
E_Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bogaerts (6). HR_Devers (3), off Kluber; Franco 2 (3), off Wacha. RBIs_Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (5), Devers (8), Hernández (5), Franco 2 (10), B.Lowe (8). SB_Bradley Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Shaw 2, Dalbec 3); Tampa Bay 5 (Franco 3, Zunino, Díaz). RISP_Boston 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Verdugo, Hernández, B.Lowe. LIDP_Choi. GIDP_Hernández, Story.
DP_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr., Dalbec, Bradley Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, B.Lowe, Choi; Díaz, Choi).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|82
|1.88
|Davis, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Strahm, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.35
|Robles, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Diekman, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|28
|0.00
|Barnes, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.23
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 0-1
|5
|
|11
|4
|4
|1
|3
|89
|3.68
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Sanders
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0, Barnes 3-0. WP_Kluber.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:21. A_16,902 (25,000).
