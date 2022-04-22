Trending:
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 33 3 6 3
Story 2b 5 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 0 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Franco ss 5 2 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 2 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 J.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Walls ph 0 0 0 0
Shaw dh 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0
Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 1 0
Boston 202 000 000 4
Tampa Bay 100 010 100 3

E_Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bogaerts (6). HR_Devers (3), Franco 2 (3). SB_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Wacha W,1-0 5 3 2 2 2 3
Davis H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Strahm H,2 2-3 2 1 0 0 0
Robles H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman H,5 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Barnes S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,0-1 5 11 4 4 1 3
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanders 2 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:21. A_16,902 (25,000).

Top Stories