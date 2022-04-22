Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|202
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|100
|—
|3
E_Bogaerts 2 (3), Story (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bogaerts (6). HR_Devers (3), Franco 2 (3). SB_Bradley Jr. (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Davis H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robles H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Barnes S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L,0-1
|5
|
|11
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanders
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Kluber.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:21. A_16,902 (25,000).
