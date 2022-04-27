Trending:
Boston 7, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 32 1 5 1
Story 2b 3 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 0 2 0
Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 2 4 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 1
Devers 3b 5 1 2 1 Collins dh 3 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 1 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Refsnyder ph-dh 1 0 1 1 Tapia rf 4 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Katoh 2b 2 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 1 Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Heineman c 3 1 1 0
Boston 100 002 022 7
Toronto 001 000 000 1

LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández (2), Dalbec (1). S_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Wacha W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 5
Diekman H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Sawamura H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Stripling 5 5 1 1 0 7
Thornton L,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Richards 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Saucedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Merryweather 1 2 2 2 0 0
Vasquez 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Francis 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Vasquez (Story).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).

