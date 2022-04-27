Boston 7, Toronto 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Katoh 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|100
|002
|022
|—
|7
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández (2), Dalbec (1). S_Bradley Jr. (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Diekman H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sawamura H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Thornton L,0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Richards
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Saucedo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Vasquez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Francis
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Vasquez (Story).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).
