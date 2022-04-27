Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 7, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 13 7 2 9
Story 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .236
Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Bogaerts ss 4 2 4 1 1 0 .397
Devers 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .278
Martinez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .278
b-Refsnyder ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400
Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .194
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .161
Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 8
Springer cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .309
Collins dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .282
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Katoh 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Heineman c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Boston 100 002 022_7 13 0
Toronto 001 000 000_1 5 0

a-walked for Katoh in the 7th. b-doubled for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). RBIs_Devers (9), Martinez (8), Hernández 2 (11), Dalbec (3), Bogaerts (8), Refsnyder (1), Guerrero Jr. (13). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández, Dalbec. S_Bradley Jr..

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Martinez 3, Devers); Toronto 4 (Collins, Gurriel Jr., Heineman, Bichette). RISP_Boston 5 for 13; Toronto 0 for 6.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 2 5 92 1.77
Diekman, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.00
Sawamura, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.57
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 5 5 1 1 0 7 84 3.60
Thornton, L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 2.70
Richards 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 1.08
Saucedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 13.50
Merryweather 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 6.75
Vasquez 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 54.00
Francis 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Saucedo 2-0, Francis 2-1. HBP_Vasquez (Story).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories