Boston 7, Toronto 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 13 7 2 9 Story 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .236 Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Bogaerts ss 4 2 4 1 1 0 .397 Devers 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .278 Martinez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .278 b-Refsnyder ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400 Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .194 Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .161 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 8 Springer cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .309 Collins dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .282 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Tapia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Katoh 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Heineman c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .200

Boston 100 002 022_7 13 0 Toronto 001 000 000_1 5 0

a-walked for Katoh in the 7th. b-doubled for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Devers (6), Martinez (8), Hernández (7), Refsnyder (2), Katoh (1). RBIs_Devers (9), Martinez (8), Hernández 2 (11), Dalbec (3), Bogaerts (8), Refsnyder (1), Guerrero Jr. (13). SB_Bichette (2). SF_Hernández, Dalbec. S_Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Martinez 3, Devers); Toronto 4 (Collins, Gurriel Jr., Heineman, Bichette). RISP_Boston 5 for 13; Toronto 0 for 6.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 2 5 92 1.77 Diekman, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.00 Sawamura, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.57 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.86

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 5 5 1 1 0 7 84 3.60 Thornton, L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 2.70 Richards 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 1.08 Saucedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 13.50 Merryweather 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 6.75 Vasquez 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 54.00 Francis 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Saucedo 2-0, Francis 2-1. HBP_Vasquez (Story).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:05. A_20,468 (53,506).

