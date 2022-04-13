Boston 9, Detroit 7

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 12 9 6 8 Hernández cf 5 2 2 2 1 0 .154 Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .346 Story 2b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .231 Martinez dh 2 2 1 0 3 0 .273 Dalbec 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .211 Arroyo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .154 Verdugo lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .300 Vázquez c 4 1 0 1 0 2 .143 Bradley Jr. rf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .133

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 11 7 3 12 Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .286 Meadows lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .471 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .217 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .143 Haase dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .133 Castro ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .429 Torkelson 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .176 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .091 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125

Boston 001 600 200_9 12 0 Detroit 100 010 230_7 11 1

a-struck out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Candelario (2). LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Hernández (3), Devers (3), Dalbec (1), Verdugo (1), Candelario (2). HR_Hernández (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Schoop (1), off Eovaldi; Baddoo (1), off Eovaldi; Torkelson (1), off Davis. RBIs_Hernández 2 (3), Verdugo (4), Bradley Jr. 3 (3), Devers (5), Story (1), Vázquez (1), Schoop (3), Baddoo (1), Torkelson 2 (2), Haase (2), Reyes (2), Meadows (1). SF_Verdugo, Vázquez. S_Arroyo.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Vázquez, Hernández 3, Arroyo); Detroit 3 (Schoop 3). RISP_Boston 5 for 14; Detroit 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vázquez.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 1 6 101 4.50 M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Davis 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 24 13.50 Crawford 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 20 11.57 Diekman, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Robles, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ed.Rodriguez, L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 7 2 3 5 72 5.87 García 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 41 0.00 Hutchison 2 4 2 2 2 0 42 4.50 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Crawford 2-0, Diekman 3-2, Robles 3-0, García 1-1. IBB_off Hutchison (Verdugo). HBP_Diekman (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:51. A_10,522 (41,083).

