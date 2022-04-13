Boston 9, Detroit 7

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Haase dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arroyo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Boston
|001
|600
|200
|—
|9
|Detroit
|100
|010
|230
|—
|7
E_Candelario (2). LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Hernández (3), Devers (3), Dalbec (1), Verdugo (1), Candelario (2). HR_Hernández (1), Schoop (1), Baddoo (1), Torkelson (1). SF_Verdugo (1), Vázquez (1). S_Arroyo (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|M.Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Crawford
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Diekman H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ed.Rodriguez L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|7
|2
|3
|5
|García
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hutchison
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Diekman (Meadows).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:51. A_10,522 (41,083).
