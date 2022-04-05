Braves 1, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|
|T.Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pearson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Mrino dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Chvez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lopez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cstillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waddell 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Simon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Ramos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clmnrez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Frank ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000
|–
|1
E_Riley (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Olson (2). SB_Phillips (2), Albies (1). CS_Rosario (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L, 0-2
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Springs
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elder
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Newcomb W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ferguson H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Riley S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Elder (Ramirez), Ferguson (Merino).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:34. A_5493
