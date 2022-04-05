On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Braves 1, Rays 0

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 3:59 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 30 1 8 1
T.Walls ss 3 0 0 0 Rosario rf 3 0 1 0
Ramirez dh 2 0 0 0 Pearson rf 0 0 0 0
P.Mrino dh 0 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 2 1
Ji.Choi 1b 1 0 0 0 Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0
F.Chvez 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 0 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Cowan 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Lopez 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 0 2 0
Cstillo lf 1 0 0 0 Waddell 2b 2 0 1 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 1 0 A.Dvall cf 2 0 1 0
Alvarez c 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
Phllips rf 3 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0
R.Simon 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Ramos lf 1 0 0 0
Clmnrez 2b 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
Cstllns cf 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 0 1 0
T.Frank ss 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 1 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0
Atlanta 000 010 000 1

E_Riley (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Olson (2). SB_Phillips (2), Albies (1). CS_Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L, 0-2 5 6 1 1 1 4
Springs 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Elder 4 2-3 0 0 0 3 2
Newcomb W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Smith H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ferguson H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minter H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Riley S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Elder (Ramirez), Ferguson (Merino).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:34. A_5493

