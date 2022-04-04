Braves 8, Rays 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|O.Albes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mller 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Simon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lgbauer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ale.Pie 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrs II cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Chvez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frnln V rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Estrada c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Waddell ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Cerda c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|204
|002
|–
|8
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|001
|–
|2
E_Johnson (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Olson (1), Riley (1), Margot (4). HR_d’Arnaud (3), Castillo (1), Zunino (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W, 2-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Yeager H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McSteen
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bacon
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Snyder
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kittredge
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Peguero
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
HBP_Riley by_Fleming.
WP_Anderson; Fleming; Kittredge; Peguero.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:43. A_2104
