On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves 8, Rays 2

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 5:27 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 33 2 7 2
O.Albes 2b 4 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 1 0 1 0
J.Mller 2b 1 1 0 0 R.Simon 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 4 2 3 0 Arzrena lf 2 0 0 0
Lgbauer 1b 0 0 0 0 Johnson lf 2 0 0 0
A.Riley 3b 2 2 2 0 W.Frnco ss 2 0 0 0
J.Cowan 3b 1 0 1 2 Ale.Pie 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Ji.Choi dh 2 0 0 0
T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 1 0 0 0
A.Dvall cf 3 1 2 2 Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0
Hrrs II cf 2 0 0 0 F.Chvez 1b 2 0 0 0
Rosario rf 3 0 0 1 Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0
Frnln V rf 1 0 0 0 Cstllns cf 2 0 1 0
d’Arnud c 3 1 1 2 M.Mrgot rf 2 0 1 0
Estrada c 1 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 2 1 1 1
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 M.Znino c 2 1 1 1
Waddell ss 0 0 0 0 R.Pinto c 1 0 1 0
Cntrras dh 4 1 1 0 C.Cerda c 1 0 0 0
J.Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 204 002 8
Tampa Bay 001 000 001 2

E_Johnson (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Olson (1), Riley (1), Margot (4). HR_d’Arnaud (3), Castillo (1), Zunino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson W, 2-1 3 3 1 1 1 1
Yeager H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
McHugh 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
McSteen 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bacon 1 1 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Fleming L, 0-1 3 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Snyder 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Raley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Peguero 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Poche 1 1 0 0 1 0
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lopez 1 2 2 2 2 2

HBP_Riley by_Fleming.

WP_Anderson; Fleming; Kittredge; Peguero.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:43. A_2104

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 TechNet Indo-Pacific
4|11 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
4|11 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories