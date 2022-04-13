Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves square off against the Nationals in series rubber match

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Washington Nationals (2-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (0-1, 7.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -206, Nationals +174; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 at home last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories