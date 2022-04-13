Braves square off against the Nationals in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (2-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (0-1, 7.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -206, Nationals +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 at home last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

