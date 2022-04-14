Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves visit the Padres to start 4-game series

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta Braves (3-4) vs. San Diego Padres (4-3)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.38 ERA, .56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -112, Braves -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 4.4 in the 2021 season.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Braves batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .754 OPS.

INJURIES: Padres: Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories